Expand / Collapse search

15 cats killed, over 30 abandoned in Wisconsin

Published 
News
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS - An animal welfare organization is searching for those responsible for shooting to death 15 cats among more than 30 that were abandoned in western Wisconsin.

Dunn County Humane Society said Wednesday that 33 cats were abandoned near a pile of cat food in the township of Spring Brook. Fifteen of the cats and kittens were shot and killed, the Star Tribune reported.

"This is such an act of cruelty that we need to do everything we can to find the person/people responsible," the humane society said in a statement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The organization is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

Kohl’s adds vehicle charging stations at 50 stores across US
slideshow

Kohl’s adds vehicle charging stations at 50 stores across US

Kohl's announced it is teaming up with Volta Industries, Inc. to bring 100 electric vehicle charging stations to 50 additional stores this year.

Jordan Jones released on bail, charged in crash that killed MU dean
slideshow

Jordan Jones released on bail, charged in crash that killed MU dean

The man accused of killing a former Marquette administrator, then lying to police, is out of jail.

Holocaust education required for Wisconsin students, grades 5-12

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill on Wednesday requiring Wisconsin middle and high school social studies classes to teach the Holocaust and other genocides.