14th annual Strain for the Brain 5K in Milwaukee

Running for a reason. Strain for the Brain is an annual event held to honor those diagnosed with a brain tumor and to celebrate the family and friends there to support them.

The 5K (and one-mile walk) will take place on Sunday, June 2, at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Dr. Jennifer Connelly joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Click here for more information and to sign up.