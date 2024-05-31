Expand / Collapse search

14th annual Strain for the Brain 5K in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 31, 2024 10:28am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Strain for the Brain 5K in Milwaukee

Strain for the Brain is an annual event held to honor those diagnosed with a brain tumor and to celebrate the family and friends there to support them.

MILWAUKEE - Running for a reason. Strain for the Brain is an annual event held to honor those diagnosed with a brain tumor and to celebrate the family and friends there to support them.

The 5K (and one-mile walk) will take place on Sunday, June 2, at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Dr. Jennifer Connelly joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Click here for more information and to sign up.