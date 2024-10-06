Get inked at the 14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival
Carl Murray, AKA Dr. Blasphemy, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything you can see and do at the 14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
MILWAUKEE - The Villain Arts 14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival is your one-stop shop for all things ink!
Sunday, Oct. 5 is the last day of the festival. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baird Center.
For more information and to get tickets, click here.
Sword swallowing at the Tattoo Arts Festival
It's not just tattoos you can check out at the 14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival! Professional sword swallower Chris Steel joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us what he does best!
Getting some ink at the Tattoo Arts Festival
Tattoo artist Sonny Schenck joined FOX6 WakeUp with a live demo at the 14th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
The art of creating tattoos
Carl Murray and Sonny Schenck joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the art and experience of creating a tattoo.
.