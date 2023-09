FOX6 WakeUp talked to the President of Just Live Inc., Robert Stevens, about the 14th anniversary of the Labor of Love Music Festival.

The festival is held at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is open to the public, and the festival is free with a suggested $5 donation upon entry.

