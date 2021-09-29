14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 39th and Meinecke

A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy showed up at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 29 near 39th and Meinecke.

Police said the boy was shot around 7:30 p.m. amid circumstances under investigation.

No arrests have been made. ﻿

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.