13-year-old boy dies following crash near Sherman and North

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 15 near Sherman Blvd. and North Avenue. It happened around 6 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old male passenger in one of the vehicles died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.

The two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Reckless speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.