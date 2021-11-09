Expand / Collapse search

12th and Meinecke homicide: Milwaukee police seek to ID victim

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public's help to identify the victim of a homicide that occurred near 12th and Meinecke early on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The victim is described as a male, African American, approximately 20-25 years old, 5'4" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short hair, and a trimmed mustache. There are no tattoos or scars of note, officials say.

The victim was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Rockstar Original" on top, "Death Tour 1987" on the bottom, and two skulls in the middle. The words are written in neon green and neon pink. He also had on a black t-shirt with pink monsters with yellow bulging eyes, black "Rockstar Original" distressed jeans with writing in neon colors and neon pink lightning, and black Air Jordan shoes with gold trim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360

