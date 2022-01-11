Expand / Collapse search

12th and Keefe building fire; Red Cross notified about 2 adults

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:14AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fire near 12th and Keefe in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Incident Response)

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday, Jan. 11 responded to the scene of a building fire near 12th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The call came in around 4:40 a.m. 

Two ambulances responded to the scene. The Red Cross has been notified about two adults. 

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department investigation, and We Energies are on scene. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

COVID closes Milwaukee shelter, bitter cold increases demand
article

COVID closes Milwaukee shelter, bitter cold increases demand

Street Angels Milwaukee closed its warming shelter for the season, citing COVID cases. Amid the bitter cold, Repairers of the Breach is working with the city to fill the void.

Milwaukee VA requiring medical-grade masks; available at facility entrances
article

Milwaukee VA requiring medical-grade masks; available at facility entrances

Effective immediately, anyone entering the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community clinics must wear a medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural, or N95/KN95 mask.

COVID closes Milwaukee shelter, bitter cold increases demand

Street Angels Milwaukee closed its warming shelter for the season, citing COVID cases. Amid the bitter cold, Repairers of the Breach is working with the city to fill the void.