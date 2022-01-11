12th and Keefe building fire; Red Cross notified about 2 adults

article

Firefighters on Tuesday, Jan. 11 responded to the scene of a building fire near 12th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The call came in around 4:40 a.m.

Two ambulances responded to the scene. The Red Cross has been notified about two adults.

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department investigation, and We Energies are on scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.