128th Air Refueling Wing honors 6 airmen lost in aircraft explosion

The 128th Air Refueling Wing, a Wisconsin Air National Guard unit based at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell Airport, will hold a memorial ceremony Friday, Dec. 8 to honor the six unit members that died in an aircraft explosion 30 years ago.

According to a news release, on Dec. 10, 1993, a KC-135 Stratotanker, tail number 1470, from the 128 ARW exploded due to a pump that produced a spark igniting fumes in a fuel cell of the aircraft, which killed Master Sgt. Roy Starszak, 57; Master Sgt. James Schlicht, 41; Technical Sgt. James Russell, 33; Technical Sgt. Michael Heath, 32; Technical Sgt. Russell Shurr, 35; and Staff Sgt. Patrick Foran, 31.

The ceremony will include remarks from Col. Charles Merkel, deputy wing commander of the 128 ARW; reflections from Maj. Philip Cunningham, a chaplain from the 128 ARW; a rifle salute from the base honor guard; and taps played by former wing member Col. (retired) Steven Ford.



