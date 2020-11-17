$120 million winning Mega Millions ticket claimed by Racine man

article

Adrian Tongson of Racine claimed his $120 Million ($95.4 Million cash) Mega Millions jackpot on Nov. 10. Tongson purchased the ticket at Kwik Trip on Spring Street in Mount Pleasant.

Tongson's ticket had the winning numbers of 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.

"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win. That's what won it for me," said Tongson.

This win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game on January 31, 2010. Wisconsin has still had big Mega Millions winners though, with 64 $1 Million winning tickets purchased in the state since 2010.

State taxes collected on prizes $2,000 and up are 7.65 percent of the winning ticket

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.