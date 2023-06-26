11th and Ring homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting

article

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 11th and Ring on June 18. The accused is Michael Crawford – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 11th and Ring on Sunday evening, June 18. They located a man in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

11th and Ring fatal shooting, Milwaukee

Investigators say near the body of the victim, "there was a cartridge casing, a handgun magazine, and a $10 bill," the complaint says. A few feet from the victim's body investigators found two more cartridge casings. Also, a blood trail led into an alley nearby -- and that is where police found "cartridges, cartridge casings, a fired bullet, and a handgun." Police say the "handgun was severely damaged, appearing to have been run over by a vehicle," the complaint says.

On June 18, investigators spoke with a person regarding the shooting. The person indicated there was arguing outside the residence where the person was at the time. That argument led to gunfire. The complaint says, "after the shooting sounds stopped, the (person) observed 'MC' running down the alley, get into the pickup truck from which 'MC' had gotten the gun, and drive away." The person later identified "MC" as Michael Crawford -- from a photo array.

11th and Ring fatal shooting, Milwaukee

Crawford made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, June 24. Cash bond was set at $500,000.