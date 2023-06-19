Expand / Collapse search

11th and Ring shooting, Milwaukee man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
11th and Ring fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 11th and Ring on Sunday night, June 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Despite receiving medical attention, the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 