11th and Ring shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 11th and Ring on Sunday night, June 18.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
Despite receiving medical attention, the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.