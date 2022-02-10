Expand / Collapse search

10th and Morgan crash: Driver in grave condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:52AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 near 80th and Morgan. It happened around 2:40 a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his vehicle westbound on Morgan Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.  The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant trauma as a result of the crash.  

The victim was transported by MFD to a local hospital where he is in grave condition.  

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.  

Weather conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Wind Lake crash involves SUV, pickup truck, school bus
article

Wind Lake crash involves SUV, pickup truck, school bus

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a pickup truck, SUV, and a school bus in Wind Lake.

55th and Wright fatal crash: Driver struck tree
article

55th and Wright fatal crash: Driver struck tree

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 near 55th and Wright.

Milwaukee police shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Jetrin Rodthong pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in connection with the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer and theft of his squad car.