10th and Mineral house fire; cause under investigation

10th and Mineral house fire
Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred Friday, Feb. 25th.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday, Feb. 25 near 10th and Mineral. It happened at approximately 7:45 a.m.
A house started on fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
This incident is currently under investigation.
