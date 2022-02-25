Expand / Collapse search

10th and Mineral house fire; cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred Friday, Feb. 25th.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday, Feb. 25 near 10th and Mineral. It happened at approximately 7:45 a.m.

A house started on fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious. 

No injuries were reported. 

This incident is currently under investigation.

