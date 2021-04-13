Expand / Collapse search

1 seriously injured after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into another vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
GLENDALE, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle Monday, April 12. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Avenue. 

Police say the driver fled from police at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle near 27th Street and Silver Spring Drive. 

Crash near 27th and Silver Spring

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. 

This is preliminary information based on the initial reports of the investigation.

The Milwaukee Area Investigate Team is investigating this incident. The lead investigating agency is the Greenfield Police Department. 

