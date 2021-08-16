Milwaukee man fatally shot by police near 27th and Wright

article

A Milwaukee man, believed to be 42, was fatally shot by Milwaukee police near 27th and Wright Monday evening, Aug. 16.

The call just came in shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said the call was regarding an individual with a gun, who was pointing the weapon at people. When officers arrived on scene, they encountered "an armed individual" who disregarded commands to drop the weapon, discharging the firearm, according to MPD.

Milwaukee police officers then discharged their firearms, striking the Milwaukee man, who died as a result of his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police said the man's firearm was recovered.

Shooting investigation at 27th and Wright, Milwaukee

Two of the three officers involved in this incident have five years of service, and the third has four years of service.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling this investigation, led by Wauwatosa PD.