1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday, Nov. 1 on CTH G south of Crestview Drive in the Town of Portland. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, operated by a man from Reeseville, Wisconsin, was traveling north on CTH G. The Jeep Cherokee traveled left of center, failed to negotiate a curve, and entered the west ditch, striking a driveway culvert.

The driver was extricated by rescue personnel on the scene and transported to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.