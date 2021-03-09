Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after crash involving snow plow, car in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash involving snow plow near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday morning, March 9 on the city's north side. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

The crash happened near 43rd and Good Hope Road and involved a snow plow and another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle died. The driver of the snowplow was not injured. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Crash involving snow plow near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee

