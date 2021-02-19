Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 5 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Paris

Kenosha
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning, Feb. 19.

Officials say the wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. when a car headed northbound on US 45 failed to stop at the four-way intersection at State Highway 142 -- and struck the passenger side of an SUV that was eastbound.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old Williams Bay man, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Kenosha man, and three of his four passengers were also hurt in the crash. 

Detectives also say after the initial impact, the SUV struck a westbound car. The driver of that vehicle, a 33-year-old Kenosha woman, was also hurt.

Officials say no intoxicants were detected on any of the operators.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.  

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

