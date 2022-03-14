Betty Brinn Children’s Museum hours of operation extended

article

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum will expand their schedule to be open six days a week. Beginning March 23, the Museum will be open on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We are excited to welcome families to the Museum on Wednesdays," said Museum CEO Brian King. "This will likely be the Museum’s last addition to the week, as we plan to remain closed on Tuesdays. We continue to see a rise in attendance as more families, and recently school groups, are returning to the Museum."

The Museum encourages families to secure reservations in advance through their online ticketing system. Masks and face coverings are encouraged for all guests.

Information about visiting can be found at www.bbcmkids.org.