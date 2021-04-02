The Packing House in Milwaukee knows how to make a tasty fish fry

The Packing House creates a tasty fish fry
It's been around for 45 years. If you have not had a chance to taste The Packing House fish fry, you're in for a treat.
MILWAUKEE - In Wisconsin, Good Friday is typically one of the busiest nights for a fish fry -- and The Packing House (900 E. Layton Avenue) knows how to make a tasty fish fry.
Brian Kramp visited this Milwaukee food destination -- one that has been around for more than 45 years.
Preparing for Friday fish fry at The Packing House
The Packing House is preparing more than a thousand pounds of fish for its weekly fish fry.
The sides of a fish fry
The sides are just as important to a well-done fish fry, as Brian Kramp found out at The Packing House.