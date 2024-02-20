Wisconsin primary election results; February 2024 races
article
MILWAUKEE - The polls are now closed and the February 2024 Wisconsin primary election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below.
IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Voter info
MyVote Wisconsin is a one-stop resource for voting and election information across the state – including where to vote, what's on the ballot and how to register.
If you have not registered to vote – or are unsure if you are registered – it's not too late. Eligible voters can register at their local polling site before casting a ballot:
- Proof of residency is required (state issued ID, utility bill with your name and address on it, etc.)
- All voters must show a photo ID (driver's license, passport, military ID, etc.)