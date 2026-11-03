The Brief Democrats won control of the Wisconsin Legislature for the first time since 2011. Several key victories included State Senate Districts 5 and 21, and State Assembly Districts 21 and 61. FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.



For the first time since 2011, Democrats now have control of the Wisconsin Legislature after winning several key races during the 2026 midterm elections.

Control of Legislature

The backstory:

Republicans have controlled the Legislature since 2011, and they even had a supermajority of the State Senate and were close to that in the State Assembly. But in 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, under liberal control, ruled against district maps that favored Republicans.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - February 3: A view of the Wisconsin State Capitol at sunset on February 3, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Timmerman/Catchlight/Wisconsin Watch via Getty Images)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

By the numbers:

All 99 State Assembly seats were on the ballot, and half of the State Senate seats were up for election – the other half were on the ballot in 2024. The Senate GOP held 18 of 33 seats, while Democrats held 15, going into November's races.

On Tuesday night, Democrats flipped the majority – taking 18 seats, leaving Republicans with 15. They also took a 50th Assembly seat, securing a majority in the lower chamber, with several races yet to be called as of midnight.

Why you should care:

Big issues run through the Wisconsin Legislature, including how to spend your tax money and how much to charge you in taxes. It also writes laws that impact life across the state, including on schools, policing, abortion, marijuana and guns.

State Senate races

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

State Assembly races

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

State Assembly Districts 7-17

State Assembly District 18-31

State Assembly 32-59

State Assembly 61-98

How the majority flipped

Dig deeper:

The flip in majority control comes after several key Democratic victories in State Senate races in State Senate Districts 5 and 21, and State Assembly Districts 21 and 61.

5th Senate District

Following Republican Rob Hutton choosing not to seek reelection for the 5th Senate District — which includes Pewaukee, Brookfield, Elm Groove, Wauwatosa and West Allis — Democratic candidate Robyn Vining won the vote for the district over Republican Mike Roberts.

21st Senate District

Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard also chose not to run for reelection this year in the 21st Senate District — which includes Greenfield, Hales Corners, Greendale, Franklin, Raymond, Caledonia and Racine. This led to Democratic candidate Trevor Jung winning the vote over Republican Jim Croft.

21st Assembly District

In the district that includes Oak Creek and parts of Milwaukee, Republican State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez chose not to run for reelection, leaving the decision between Democratic candidate Dan Bukiewicz and Republican candidate Dylan Pfaffenbach. In the end, Bukiewicz won the district's majority vote.

61st Assembly District

Running for reelection in the 61st Assembly District that consists of Greendale and Hales Corners was Republican Bob Donovan. Challenging the incumbent Johnson was Democratic candidate Ben Brist, who ultimately ended up winning the majority vote for the district.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Minority State Senate Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) released a statement following the victories for the Democrats in Wisconsin during Election night:

"For two years we’ve said that the Wisconsin Senate was the most flippable chamber in the country, and tonight voters across the state proved that to be true. We’re grateful that Wisconsinites have placed their trust in Senate Democrats to deliver progress in our state; now it's time to get to work cutting costs and building a stronger future for our hardworking men and women."

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country: