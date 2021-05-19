Wisconsin's migratory birds are back for summer

May is a huge month for migratory birds throughout the entire United States. But for Wisconsin in particular, we welcome back dozens of migratory species heading into late spring.

One of our most colorful visitors is the Indigo Bunting. It's one of the most brilliantly blue-colored birds native to Wisconsin other than the Blue Jay. We'll be able to enjoy seeing them all summer long throughout the state.

Indigo Bunting photo captured by David Franzen in Phelps Wisconsin

Other recent vibrantly colored recent arrivals include Baltimore Orioles, Rose-breasted Grossbeaks, Red-headed Woodpeckers, Scarlet Tanagers, and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds.

Another group of birds that bird watchers highly anticipate are the warblers. Colorwise, this group of birds is as diverse as it gets even though they all share a similar range.

It's not abnormal to find multiple varieties of warblers in a small area near streams and rivers which makes Wisconsin a hot spot to view these small, elusive, and colorful birds.

