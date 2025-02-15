Wisconsin winter weather advisory; latest updates Saturday

article

The Brief A National Weather Service winter weather advisory expired for most of southeast Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Saturday. An advisory for Sheboygan County remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Periods of snow on Saturday and Sunday can accumulate.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sheboygan County through 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. An advisory for other parts of southeast Wisconsin expired at 6 p.m. Saturday.

By the numbers:

More accumulating snowfall on Saturday and Sunday will lead to low visibility and slick travel due to already snow-covered roads in areas.

Accumulations look lower inland with a trace to 2 inches possible and higher amounts near the lake that could be 2-4 inches.

Snow will continue to move across southeast Wisconsin on Saturday. Some pockets could be lake enhanced, which would allow for moderate to heavy pockets of snow to fall, creating very poor visibility, and quickly accumulate snow.

Snow showers are favorable later on Saturday, but by Saturday night, lake effect snow could form. If this develops, lake shore communities are favored to see heavier snowfall and higher totals heading into early Sunday morning. The main question is the uncertainty of where bands of heavier snow will set up, which can produce higher totals.

Lake effect snow will pull out by the early afternoon Sunday with lingering light flurries/snow showers possible through early Sunday night. Due to drier and colder air moving in on Sunday, there should be less snow.

Snow stays out of the forecast next week, but bitterly cold air takes its place instead.

