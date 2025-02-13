Wisconsin winter weather advisory starts Friday night; what to expect

article

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory. The advisory covers all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The advisory is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Timeline:

Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night, with around 1-3" possible by midnight. A few more inches will be possible by Saturday morning, with totals closer to the 3-5" range.

This will be a somewhat wetter snow, thanks to warmer air above the surface. More accumulation is possible Saturday and Sunday as scattered snow showers continue, although there is a great deal of uncertainty. Regardless, full weekend totals could be higher. Stay tuned.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snow begins from west to east Friday evening.

