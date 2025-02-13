Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin winter weather advisory starts Friday night; what to expect

Published  February 13, 2025 2:54pm CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
    • The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.
    • The advisory covers all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
    • Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The advisory is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night, with around 1-3" possible by midnight. A few more inches will be possible by Saturday morning, with totals closer to the 3-5" range. 

This will be a somewhat wetter snow, thanks to warmer air above the surface. More accumulation is possible Saturday and Sunday as scattered snow showers continue, although there is a great deal of uncertainty. Regardless, full weekend totals could be higher. Stay tuned.

Snow begins from west to east Friday evening.

