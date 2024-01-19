SE Wisconsin wind chill advisory Saturday morning

article

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin effective Saturday morning, Jan. 20.

The advisory will cover Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties from 3-9 a.m. Saturday. During the advisory, wind chills will be near -20 degrees.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media