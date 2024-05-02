article

A strong low and a warm front are pushing northeast from parts of the cental plains.

The center of low pressure will move from Kansas early Thursday, May 2, to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Thursday night and Friday morning. The low provided heavy rain and frequent lightning for parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas on Thursday morning.

Heavier rain and thunderstorms will arrive along and ahead of the approaching warm front. Southeast Wisconsin can expect to see more frequent showers midday Thursday and then periods of rain with some thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

There is a chance of stronger storms with a marginal risk for thunderstorms on Thursday. The most likely timing of those storms would be in the later afternoon and evening hours.

With area rivers in many areas already running high and in some cases, near flood stage, the addition will likely cause some minor river flooding in some parts of southern Wisconsin. We can expect to see around a half-inch to a fill-inch in our area.

Southeast Wisconsin should clear out and dry up by 8 a.m. on Friday and stay dry until Saturday afternoon.

