Wisconsin tornado, severe thunderstorms warnings issued Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for part of Jefferson County on Thursday night, Feb. 8. It expired around 6:45 p.m.

The same warning impacted other parts of the state, including Dane and Rock counties, while severe thunderstorm warnings covered portions of southeast Wisconsin.

Rock County

The NWS said a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was seen near Evansville in Rock County at 5:49 p.m. The Evansville Police Department reported a power outage around 6:15 p.m. FOX6 News also acquired a photo of a possible funnel cloud in Albany, Green County.

