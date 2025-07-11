Wisconsin tornado warning expires, severe weather threat continues

The Brief The NWS issued multiple severe weather warnings on Friday, July 11. A tornado warning was in effect for Jefferson County until 7:30 p.m. The NWS also issued a tornado watch for several counties until 11 p.m.



The National Weather Service issued a series of severe weather alerts, including a tornado warning, for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Friday, July 11.

A tornado watch covers Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties until 11 p.m.

A tornado warning covered part of Jefferson County until 7:30 p.m., and a tornado watch expired for the county around 8:15 p.m. Tornado watches for Walworth and Waukesha counties expired around 8:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning also covered portions of some areas – including Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties at times.

