Wisconsin spring snow; 1st chance of month arrives late Thursday

Although spring officially begins late on Tuesday, March 19, winter is not done with us yet. There is a chance for snow starting late Thursday, March 21 and continuing into Friday.

A storm system will move in from the west late Thursday night bringing slushy snowfall to all of southeast Wisconsin. Snow will continue much of the day Friday, before ending later in the evening. There is a chance snow mixes with rain near the WI/IL border, especially as the system exits Friday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snow begins early Friday.

Snow will be heaviest Friday morning and into the midday. Plan on messy commutes. At this time, a few inches of slushy accumulation look possible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

So far, there has been no measurable snow during the month of March, just trace amounts thanks to flurries. Milwaukee averages 6.7" of snow during the month of March.

There is yet another round of mixed precipitation expected on Sunday. That could potentially be snow changing to rain.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media