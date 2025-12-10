Wisconsin snowfall totals: Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service collected snowfall data from the winter weather that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday, Dec. 9 into Wednesday morning, Dec. 10.
Snowfall totals
By the numbers:
Below is an alphabetical list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Appleton, 6.5
- Eagle, 0.7
- Fredonia, 4
- Germantown, 4.2
- Hartford, 3.9
- Lake Mills, 1
- Mayville, 4
- Menomonee Falls, 3.5
- New Berlin, 1.2
- Oconomowoc, 3
- Pewaukee, 1.5
- Sullivan, 1.6
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.