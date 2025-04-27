Wisconsin severe weather threat Monday; hail, wind, tornadoes all possible

article

The Brief Severe storms will impact Wisconsin on Monday and overnight into early Tuesday. All hazards are possible, from damaging winds to large hail and tornadoes. Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible.



The Midwest into the Great Lakes region has the highest outlook for tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail to occur on Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued southeast Wisconsin under an enhanced (orange) risk inland and slight (yellow) risk lakeside Monday (April 28) into early Tuesday morning (April 29).

Severe weather potential

What we know:

While the risk includes damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and the potential for flooding, but it all depends on when the rounds of storms form.

Storms can develop in several rounds which can contain different severe weather threats.

On Monday morning, isolated storms could develop, but they will be elevated, meaning the biggest impact would be large hail.

Most of the late morning to mid-afternoon the forecast will remain dry, very warm, and windy. Temperatures can reach the low 70s near the lake to near 80F inland.

Isolated to scattered storms can develop during late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. If supercells form, they can produce large hail, damaging winds, and stronger tornadoes.

Overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday, a line of storms is likely to form near the front that will bring the threats of damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes.

Forecasting challenges

What we don't know:

This is a tricky forecast because, while the ingredients are present for severe storms, there are limiting factors that can inhibit development. One of those is a cap in the atmosphere.

There looks to be a layer of warm air above the surface that can potentially prevent storms from becoming strong or developing.

Either way, with the strong forcing in place, storms will have to be monitored carefully.

Be weather-aware on Monday and stay tuned with your FOX6 Weather Experts.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Monday 9:30AM

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media