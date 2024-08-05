Wisconsin severe weather: Storms, flooding possible overnight

article

It's going to be a busy 24 to 36 hours ahead in southeast Wisconsin as isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, Aug. 5, and could become widespread overnight into Tuesday, Aug 6.

A flood watch goes into effect for northern counties starting at 10 p.m. Monday with additional central counties at 1 a.m Tuesday through Tuesday morning.

There is a risk for flash flooding with the focus being along and north of I-94. In addition to heavy rain, there is a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail will also be a concern overnight.

While the main threat will be flooding during this event, we will watch for isolated strong storms that could have damaging winds and hail.

Areas along and north of I-94 could get 1"-3" of rain, leading to flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions. Stay very weather aware and check back frequently for updates on this situation.

Activity will begin 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday night turning more widespread by midnight into the predawn hours on Tuesday. Lingering heavy rain and storms can impact the Tuesday morning commute. Rain will move out by the afternoon.



Image 1 of 4 ▼

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media