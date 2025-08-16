Wisconsin severe weather: Flood watch issued, risk of heavy rain, storms

The Brief A quasi-stationary front will be parked over southern Wisconsin, acting like a conveyor belt for repeated thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of heavy rain could hit the same towns again, pushing already high rivers toward flood stage. Just a small shift in the front’s position could mean blazing sun in one spot and a washout in the next.



2:50 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Walworth County and southeastern Rock County until 3:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for western Walworth County until 3 p.m.

2 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Jefferson County, Walworth County, Waukesha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, and Kenosha County until 7 p.m.

1:45 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Jefferson County until 2:30 p.m.

12:10 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sheboygan County, Fond du Lac County, Dodge County, Washington County, and Ozaukee County until 1 p.m.

A flood watch has also been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin, starting at 4 p.m.

What to expect

What we know:

Southern Wisconsin is spending the weekend and early next week on a bit of a weather roller coaster with one of the most frustrating and sometimes dangerous weather patterns in place - a quasi-stationary front.

This will mean periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning but also long stretches of hazy sunshine and hot humid conditions.

Timeline:

This weekend through early Tuesday, (Aug. 16–19), southeastern Wisconsin will be along an atmospheric "highway" of storms.

The FOX6 Weather Experts are watching for multiple potential rounds of showers and thunderstorms, many of them forming overnight.

Because the front won't move much, the same towns could see several inches of rain in a matter of days. That raises the risk of flash flooding, especially in areas where rivers are already high from last weekend’s storms.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday with the major threat being heavy rain and flooding.

However, strong wind gusts could also occur with thunderstorms. If that happens, trees are more likely to come down due to the saturated soil from recent heavy rain. That could lead to power outages.

Storm photos

Submitted by viewers:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Mauth Lake, Fond du Lac County, CREDIT Nate

What you can do:

Stay Weather Aware: Keep phones charged and enable weather alerts for storm updates.

Flood Safety: Don’t drive through flooded roads; keep sandbags ready if you live near rivers or low spots.

Outdoor Plans: Have backup indoor options for events, sports, or travel.

Emergency Kit: Stock flashlights, batteries, and basic supplies in case of power outages.

