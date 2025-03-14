article

The Brief Severe thunderstorms are possible from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday Strong, gusty winds will be the primary threat. Hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. Very windy Saturday with high wind warnings and wind advisories in effect.



A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night, March 14 into early Saturday, March 15.

Storms will move southwest to northeast between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Storms will move quickly, only impacting a certain area for about an hour before moving on. Storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado. The tornado threat is mainly along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Only a few showers will be possible on Saturday, but expect it to be very windy. There is a high wind warning for southern parts of southeast Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to noon for wind gusts up to 60 mph. Then, a wind advisory takes over from noon until 5 p.m. The rest of southeast Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind gusts will be the strongest Saturday morning, then become lighter late Saturday night. Blustery conditions will last through Sunday.

