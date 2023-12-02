Rain, snow expected Saturday night; another system next week

article

Mother Nature brought rain near the lake and snow inland on Friday, Dec. 1. Snow totals were light, with most areas accumulating several tenths of an inch.

This was the first of three quick systems in a span of five days that could bring snow to southeast Wisconsin. The second system is located in the Texas Panhandle as of Saturday morning. It will take almost the same route as Friday's system and ride just south of the border by Saturday night.

The key for this system will be surface air temperatures and ground temperatures to determine which areas will see rain versus snow and accumulation. Due to an easterly wind off of Lake Michigan, this will make it warmer for lakefront communities – leading to rain over snow.

Further inland, where temperatures could be closer to freezing, snow is likely to fall and can accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some roads can be covered too, causing slick travel at times. Snowfall amounts can range from 0.5 to 1 inch for most western counties, with some northwestern locations seeing 1.5 inches possible.

The good news is that this system will push through when most are sleeping tonight. Activity will start to move in between 10 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

As temperatures become colder inland, more areas could see rain transition into snow after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

Light snow could linger into the mid-morning on Sunday with rain falling near the lake.

As the low moves east, any rain or snow will move out by Sunday afternoon.

We will get a one-day break from the rain/snow on Monday, Dec. 4 before another clipper system from Canada brings more wintry precipitation on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Stay aware with your FOX6 weather experts.

