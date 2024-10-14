Wisconsin possible 1st frost, freeze conditions of the season

article

The Brief There is a chance for a few snowflakes or sleet pellets mixing in with rain showers on Tuesday morning, Oct. 15. The coldest evening temperatures of the season arrive this week. Frost is likely this week which will impact plants.



Frigid temperatures will arrive in the upcoming evenings/mornings this week! In fact, we could see the first potential widespread frost and freeze conditions of the season. This is not just impacting areas in Wisconsin, but over the entire Midwest and Great Plains.

Southeast Wisconsin is not included in any freeze headlines yet, but it is likely that we will see counties added from Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Oct. 16 – when we can experience the coldest air of the season.

Around this time of year, southeast Wisconsin typically experiences the first freeze on Oct. 22 when temperatures drop to 32°F. Southeast Wisconsin typically experiences the first hard freeze on Nov. 11 when temperatures drop to 28°F.

With a rush of cooler air moving in by Tuesday morning, some areas (where the purple is) could experience sleet/thunder sleet and/or snowflakes mixing in with a few morning rain showers. While the chances are not exceptionally high, it is something that can occur, but it shouldn't have a big impact.

Forecast breakdown

Monday night into Tuesday morning- Temperatures will be warmer near the lake, limiting impact during this time. However, inland areas can dip into the mid 30s where isolated frost can form. Frost will be dependent on the wind speed. Since winds will be higher overnight, this should limit the frost, but it would be best to cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning- Temperatures are expected to be the coldest overnight temps of the season! Slightly stronger winds near the lake could keep temps slightly above freezing, but widespread frost is favorable in some areas inland that could experience the first freeze of the year. Isolated locations could drop into the upper 20s which could make it the first hard freeze.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning- Southwesterly winds return, aiding to keep temperatures slightly warmer. Inland areas will have a slight chance of experiencing near freeze conditions and possible frost depending on how cold temperatures near the surface get.

This will be the first feeling of winter just around the corner, but if you're not a fan, don't worry! We are expecting a warm-up by the end of the week. For now, the best advice is to cover the plants and/or take them inside and pull out the winter coats!