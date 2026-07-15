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Wisconsin high temperatures: Heat advisory Tuesday, July 14

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Severe Weather
Published July 15, 2026 7:37 AM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 7:37 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin.
    • Some communities saw triple-digit heat indices on Tuesday, July 14.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin – and some communities saw triple-digit heat indices – on Tuesday, July 14. 

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the high temperatures (and heat indices) some southeast Wisconsin communities experienced on Tuesday. All numbers are in degrees Fahrenheit:

  • Burlington, 95 (99)
  • Fond du Lac, 92 (100)
  • Janesville, 95 (100)
  • Juneau, 92 (99)
  • Kenosha, 95 (101)
  • Madison, 93 (98)
  • Milwaukee, 99 (101)
  • Racine, 96 (101)
  • Sheboygan, 95 (100)
  • Watertown, 92 (99)
  • Waukesha, 97 (103)
  • West Bend, 95 (103)

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Dig deeper:

The FOX6 Weather Experts don't just provide a forecast, they explain what it means for you. Here's a look at some topics you may find helpful during this week's heat advisory.

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FOX6 Storm Center app; free download packed with powerful weather tools

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The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.

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