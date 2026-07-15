Wisconsin high temperatures: Heat advisory Tuesday, July 14
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin – and some communities saw triple-digit heat indices – on Tuesday, July 14.
By the numbers:
Below is an alphabetical list of the high temperatures (and heat indices) some southeast Wisconsin communities experienced on Tuesday. All numbers are in degrees Fahrenheit:
- Burlington, 95 (99)
- Fond du Lac, 92 (100)
- Janesville, 95 (100)
- Juneau, 92 (99)
- Kenosha, 95 (101)
- Madison, 93 (98)
- Milwaukee, 99 (101)
- Racine, 96 (101)
- Sheboygan, 95 (100)
- Watertown, 92 (99)
- Waukesha, 97 (103)
- West Bend, 95 (103)
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Dig deeper:
The FOX6 Weather Experts don't just provide a forecast, they explain what it means for you. Here's a look at some topics you may find helpful during this week's heat advisory.
- Hot and humid forecast, why your body can overheat
- Sun angle and impacts on your skin
- Heat advisory: Why odors get worse when it's hot
The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.