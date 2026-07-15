The Brief The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. Some communities saw triple-digit heat indices on Tuesday, July 14.



The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin – and some communities saw triple-digit heat indices – on Tuesday, July 14.

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the high temperatures (and heat indices) some southeast Wisconsin communities experienced on Tuesday. All numbers are in degrees Fahrenheit:

Burlington, 95 (99)

Fond du Lac, 92 (100)

Janesville, 95 (100)

Juneau, 92 (99)

Kenosha, 95 (101)

Madison, 93 (98)

Milwaukee, 99 (101)

Racine, 96 (101)

Sheboygan, 95 (100)

Watertown, 92 (99)

Waukesha, 97 (103)

West Bend, 95 (103)

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Dig deeper:

The FOX6 Weather Experts don't just provide a forecast, they explain what it means for you. Here's a look at some topics you may find helpful during this week's heat advisory.

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