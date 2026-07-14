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The Brief Temperatures can have an effect on odors in the air. Moisture content in the air can have an impact on odor-causing molecules, too. Hot and humid weather makes odors smell worse, linger, and move further.



Your nose is a great sensory tool to keep you informed about what is around you. From smelling clean air to flowers and even garbage, good and bad smells are always in the air. And there certainly are days when odors smell more pungent than others.

So, when do odors get worse and why? It has to do with when the temperature increases!

How do odors travel?

What we know:

Odor-causing molecules are always in the air and have various amounts of kinetic energy to move. The amount of movement, or vibration, can cause the odor molecules to travel further and be more potent, or not travel as far and smell less.

Cold vs. hot temperatures

Dig deeper:

When temperatures are colder, the molecules do not move as quickly. This slows the transformation process of the solid or liquid odors, turning it into an airborne gas. It also prevents them from moving further away from the source. So in colder air, odors are weaker and do not travel as far.

When temperatures are hotter, the molecules vibrate and move faster. This speeds up the transformation process of the solid or liquid odors, turning it into an airborne gas. The molecules release more scent and disperse further into the air. So in hotter air, odors are stronger and travel further from the source.

Humid air impacts

Dig deeper:

You just learned that hot air makes odors worse, but the amount of water vapor in the air also plays a role. The more humid the air is, odors can effectively trap odor-causing molecules, creating the smell to be more concentrated and linger in the air.

With the hot and humid weather the Midwest is experiencing, plan for some stinky trash and body odor throughout the week.