Wisconsin Weather: Sun angle and impacts on your skin

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The Brief The sun is at the highest angle in the sky during summer months. Harmful ultraviolet rays in the summer can damage skin and even cause cancer. Weather myths and the positives and negatives about the sun.



The sun is constantly changing angles in the sky during the year based on the tilted axis of Earth and the rotation around the sun. During the summer months of May, June, and July, the sun is higher in the sky. In June, the sun's angle maxes out at 70° at noon in Milwaukee.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

At noon, during any given month, the sun's rays have the shortest distance to travel through the atmosphere and reach Earth—that is when the UV levels are at their highest and is also why sun damage is higher in the afternoon.

This is why SPF (sun protection factor) is your BFF (best friend forever)! SPF measures how sunscreen protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Ultraviolet radiation is the primary cause of sunburns and skin cancer.

CAN YOU GET SUNBURNED WHEN IT IS CLOUDY OUTSIDE?

People often think that if there are more clouds in the sky that they cannot get sunburned. This is a myth because ultraviolet rays can still penetrate clouds, and you can get burnt on a cloudy day.

CAN YOU GET SUNBURNED WHEN IT IS WINTER?

Absolutely! Snow can reflect a large amount of ultraviolet radiation, which increases your exposure by hitting you from above and reflecting off the snow below. Ultraviolet levels also increase at higher elevations. So, if you are skiing or snowboarding, the thinner atmosphere and snow reflection can make you susceptible to increased exposure.

CAN YOU GET SUNBURNED WHILE SWIMMING IN WATER?

Ultraviolet radiation can penetrate water up to a certain depth, so you can burn your skin even if you are swimming in the lake, pool, or ocean. Since the water cools your skin, you may not feel the burn until after the damage is done. Ultraviolet radiation is also reflected off of the water's surface, so you are exposed to even more rays.

CAN YOU GET SUNBURNED IN A CAR?

You certainly can. Ultraviolet radiation can go through tempered glass, which can cause skin damage and aging over time.

Skin cancer is known as the "silent killer". It can go unnoticed or undetected and can impact anyone and everyone.

SKIN CANCER FACTS:

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation:

1 in 5 Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70

More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the United States every hour.

5 or more sunburns doubles the risk of melanoma.

More people are diagnosed with skin cancer than any other cancers.

HOW TO SPOT SKIN CANCER—WHAT TO CHECK?



The American Academy of Dermatology has an easy way to spot skin cancer called the "ABCDE" rule to help identify early signs of melanoma.

A is for Asymmetry : one half of the spot is unlike the other half.

B is for Border: t he spot has an irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined border.

C is for Color: t he spot has varying colors from one area to the next, such as shades of tan, brown or black, or areas of white, red, or blue.

D is for Diameter: w hile melanomas are usually greater than 6 millimeters, or about the size of a pencil eraser, when diagnosed, they can be smaller.

E is for Evolving: the spot looks different from the rest or is changing in size, shape, or color.

HOW TO SPOT SKIN CANCER—WHERE TO CHECK?

A subtle change is important to track, but you want to make sure to check your entire body for changes.

Examine your body in a full-length mirror Look at forearms, underarms, and palms Look at the legs, between the toes, and soles of the feet Use a hand mirror to examine your neck and scalp Use a hand mirror to check the back and bottom It is recommended to get an annual skin check at a dermatologist.

Melanoma can develop even in areas that have little or no sun exposure, and it can develop inside your body too.

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE SUN?

The sun will always be around, so you cannot avoid it, but there are ways to protect yourself:

The sun is not entirely bad, it provides vitamin D for your body and can enhance your mood, among other things. The healthiest time to expose yourself to the sun is earlier in the day and limit your exposure time.