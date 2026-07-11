Southeast Wisconsin: Hot and humid forecast, why your body can overheat

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The Brief Hot and muggy air return to southeast Wisconsin starting July 13th. Multiple days with highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100F. Your body can easily overheat in these types of weather conditions.



WHAT IS COMING?

Abnormally hot high temperatures return to southeast Wisconsin starting July 13th, which will range 10°F to near 15°F above average. Numerous days of temperatures reaching the 90s will make the summer trend continue.

But it is not only the heat moving in, the dew points will increase to oppressive levels during this time and can lead to heat index values near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

COOLING OUR BODIES:

The human body naturally sweats in order to cool down. Most days when the air is relatively dry, the air can hold more moisture, so sweat is able to evaporate off of your skin, taking the heat with it, allowing your body to cool down.



When the air has more water vapor in it, like on a muggy day, the air can not hold much more moisture, so the sweat cannot evaporate off of your skin and so your body stays warm.

The dangers of this can lead to dehydration from profuse sweating, and even heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat impacts everyone, but not everyone experiences it the same. Infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with some health conditions can be more sensitive to extreme heat since the body has a harder time regulating temperature. People under the influence of certain medications and alcohol can also have this problem, and it can affect the ability to stay hydrated.



To beat the heat, make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from being outside in the heat and direct sunlight, get into the shade, and go into an air-conditioned facility.