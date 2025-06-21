article

The Brief Dangerous heat continues to impact Wisconsin and the entire Midwest. Heat index values in the triple digits will occur during this time. Hot temperatures and high dew points are the reason heat headlines are issued.



The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning that covers Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine counties until Monday evening, June 23.

Extreme heat warning, advisory

Local perspective:

During the warning, heat indices can reach 110 degrees. A heat advisory has also been issued for all other southeast Wisconsin counties, where heat indices can reach 105 degrees.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The warning and advisory are expected to expire at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Not just Wisconsin

Big picture view:

Wisconsin is not the only area dealing with dangerous heat; about 30 states are experiencing heat advisories, watches and warnings for triple-digit heat indices.

Daily temperatures will be in the mid-90s with high heat index values in the low 100s through early next week before slightly cooler air returns on Tuesday.

NWS: What prompts a heat advisory versus a heat warning in Wisconsin

High dew points may linger through Monday, then begin to drop back to 60s Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Why you should care:

When your body becomes hot, it tries to cool itself off by sweating and evaporating the sweat into the air. However, the high amount of moisture that will be in the air will prevent the sweat from being able to evaporate off of your skin. This can cause the body to overheat and cause heat-related illnesses.

It is important to listen to your body during this time. Take breaks from being out in the heat, drink water, get into the shade or an air-conditioned building if possible.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media