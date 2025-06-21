Wisconsin heat warning, advisory through Monday; what to expect
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning that covers Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine counties until Monday evening, June 23.
Extreme heat warning, advisory
During the warning, heat indices can reach 110 degrees. A heat advisory has also been issued for all other southeast Wisconsin counties, where heat indices can reach 105 degrees.
The warning and advisory are expected to expire at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Wisconsin is not the only area dealing with dangerous heat; about 30 states are experiencing heat advisories, watches and warnings for triple-digit heat indices.
Daily temperatures will be in the mid-90s with high heat index values in the low 100s through early next week before slightly cooler air returns on Tuesday.
NWS: What prompts a heat advisory versus a heat warning in Wisconsin
High dew points may linger through Monday, then begin to drop back to 60s Tuesday and the rest of the week.
When your body becomes hot, it tries to cool itself off by sweating and evaporating the sweat into the air. However, the high amount of moisture that will be in the air will prevent the sweat from being able to evaporate off of your skin. This can cause the body to overheat and cause heat-related illnesses.
It is important to listen to your body during this time. Take breaks from being out in the heat, drink water, get into the shade or an air-conditioned building if possible.
