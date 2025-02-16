Wisconsin cold weather advisory; dangerous wind chills likely

article

The Brief A cold weather advisory has been issued from midnight through 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Wind chills can drop as low as -25°F. The hazardous cold stays through the first half of the week.



The National Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory from midnight through 11a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 for wind chill values that can dip as low as -20°F to -25°F below zero.

Feel-like temperatures in this cold can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

This frigid arctic air mass is going to impact eight states in northern portions of the United States and most of the upper Midwest early this week. In fact, the entire state of Wisconsin is under a cold weather advisory.

Surface air temperatures on Monday morning will be just below zero with wind chills that can range as cold as -25°F.

It will not feel much better by Monday afternoon as wind chills range -10°F to -20°F below during the day.

Even colder air arrives from Monday night into Tuesday morning where wind chills can be as low as -30°F below. While there is not a current advisory, watch, or warning added for Monday night into early Tuesday, one will likely be added.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Monday Morning

Single digit high temperatures will start off the third week in February, which will be 20°F to 30° below average for this time of year. Low temperatures will reach the negative single digits on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings.

Slightly warmer, but still below average, temperatures will return by the end of the week in the 20s.

Most of the week is forecasted to remain dry with only a slight chance for some flurries/light snow shower on Wednesday.

