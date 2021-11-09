Wintry weather possible, southern Wisconsin this weekend

article

After a mild start to the week, a cold and active pattern is in the forecast for the weekend, bring the potential for snow in southern Wisconsin.

Following a ridge of high pressure that started the week, a trough will dig into the Midwest from southern Canada with a strong low developing Friday.

That low will drive enough cold air into the region to flip rain over to snow showers for some Friday night, with some accumulation possible west of Wisconsin.

Behind that system, a secondary low will follow Saturday night into Sunday. With more cold air supporting it, accumulating snow is a possibility for Wisconsin.

It's too early to determine potential accumulation for southeastern Wisconsin and it is also possible the second low misses to the south. However, it is also possible to see snow in Milwaukee Sunday morning, and this forecast will become more certain by the end of the week.

