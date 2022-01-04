Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather advisory, southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all southeast Wisconsin from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. Monitor for updates from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

An arctic cold front passes over us early Wednesday morning bringing light snow and strong winds. Wind gusts 40-45 mph are likely. Light snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible. 

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and may linger into the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service. 

