Winter weather advisory, southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all southeast Wisconsin from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. Monitor for updates from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

An arctic cold front passes over us early Wednesday morning bringing light snow and strong winds. Wind gusts 40-45 mph are likely. Light snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and may linger into the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA