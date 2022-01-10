Expand / Collapse search

Wind chill advisory until noon Monday for parts of SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:27AM
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin until noon Monday, Jan. 10. Monitor for updates from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties: Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington Counties.

