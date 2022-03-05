Expand / Collapse search

Wind advisory Sunday morning for SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A wind advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin will take effect at midnight and expire at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, March 5.

During the advisory, sustained winds greater than 30 mph are expects with gusts as high as 57 mph possible.

Weather Webcast with Eric Manges

Much warmer today as highs get into the 60s. Winds pick up into tonight as a cold front moves through giving us a chance of storms, some could be briefly strong.

