Weekend rain, cooler weather in SE Wisconsin forecast

The second week of May so far hasn't disappointed! But plenty of rain is back in the forecast Friday, May 12 and Sunday, May 14.

As of Wednesday, low pressure in the Rocky Mountains is sparking up severe weather just outside Denver. This same system will hook up into the Great Lakes this weekend, but, fortunately, severe weather won't be as much of a concern.

Low track Wednesday, May 10 heading into the weekend

Starting Friday evening, May 12, scattered showers and storms will be possible along with a big dip in temperatures. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s – a far cry from the potential of 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

SkyVision Plus for Friday evening, May 12

Saturday, May 13, we stick with mostly cloudy skies – but then more dreary conditions return Sunday, May 14 as the back end of the system finally swings through. This will also keep us mostly in the 60s and keeps rain moving through on and off.

SkyVision Plus for Sunday, May 14

6-Day Planner from Thursday, May 10 through Tuesday, May 15

Looking ahead at our 6-Day Planner from Thursday through Tuesday, May 15, temperatures will be back to more seasonable numbers. The average high is mid-60s, so we'll still be pretty great by early-May standards.