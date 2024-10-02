Watch annular eclipse Wednesday, Oct. 2; how you can view it

article

The Brief A solar eclipse occurs on October 2, 2024. What is an annular eclipse? Parts of South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica can view the eclipse.



It is an exciting day for solar eclipse lovers. The second eclipse of 2024 will be visible on Oct. 2 from parts of South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica. This eclipse is called an annular eclipse. Some may refer to it as a "ring of fire".

What is an annular eclipse?

An annular eclipse is when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. The sun will be covered by 86% of the moon. The part that is left visible is the outer surface of the sun. That is where the nickname "ring of fire" comes from.

The eclipse will last for approximately 223 minutes. Viewing with the naked eye can be rather dangerous without using a solar filter. Therefore, it is imperative that you use eye protection.

As for viewing in Milwaukee, you will not be able to see it. You can view the live stream just below.